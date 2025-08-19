Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show? Her Mom Says 'Hopefully We Will Decide...' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Salman Khan is set to return as the host for the 16th time, and as expected, the anticipation surrounding the controversial reality show is sky high. Ahead of the grand premiere, a tentative list of contestants is doing the rounds on social media, with many puzzled over who will be entering the house and remain locked inside for a minimum duration of three months.

Ashnoor Kaur is also said to be entering the Bigg Boss house for its 19th season. Ashnoor started her career as a child artist in 2009 with the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani. Later, she featured on popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and more. She has also done Bollywood movies Manmarziyaan and Sanju and many music videos in Punjabi and Hindi. However, with Bigg Boss, the child actress turned starlet is all set to enter the world of reality TV shows for the first time.

While its still not certain whether Ashnoor is going to be in Bigg Boss 19, her mother Avneet Kaur confirmed that they have been approached by the makers for this season and they "still deciding" on the future course of action regarding her participation in the show.

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her roles in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes | Image: Instagram

"What should I say, I don't know. I am not supposed to say anything. They have approached us. They are keen to take Ashnoor. We are still thinking about it," Ashnoor's mother Avneet shared with Republic Digital when asked about her daughter participating in Bigg Boss 19.