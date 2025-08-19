Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol Or Yash, This Actor Has A Double Role In Nitesh Tiwari Directorial?

Ramayana: The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the first part of the movie will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026. While the complete cast of the film has been kept under wraps, sources close to the development have shared pivotal details about the project. As per insiders, Amitabh Bachchan is in talks to be brought in for a pivotal role in the film.

What role will Amitabh Bachchan play in Ramayana?

As per initial reports, Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to voice the character of Jatayu in the movie, which features Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The duology will also feature Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and more in supporting roles. As per insiders, the legendary actor. Amitabh Bachchan, is in talks to take on more responsibility on the project.



A well-placed source told Mid-day, “We’re exploring the idea of having Bachchan as the sutradhar. His voice adds gravitas that no one else can match. The makers are keen that the film opens with his voice. It’s still at the discussion stage.” This might be a deterrent in the actor's already signed role of giving the voice to the character of Jatayu. Addressing the same, the source told the publication, “While the clash is a concern, there will be ways to work it out on a creative level. Having him open the film and be the spiritual narrator will have a strong impact.” While this is a strong speculation, the makers of Ramayana have not revealed any details about the film yet.



