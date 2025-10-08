Ismail Darbar Reacts To '100 Percent' Fall Out With 'Egoistic' Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Swears Not To Work With Filmmaker Even For ₹100 Crore: Pehli Fursat Mein...

Ismail Darbar is one of the celebrated music composers in the Indian music industry, who has composed several iconic songs for movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Kisna, among others. For his excellent music in Sajay Leela Bhansali's directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. He may have composed memorable songs in Bhansali's movies, but they don't share a bond, and their fallout is not a secret from the public. In a recent interview, Darbar opened up about his strained relationship with Bhansali and revealed that he will never work with the filmmaker.

Ismail Darbar calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'egoistic'

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Darbar spoke about working with Bhansali and how their relationship turned sour after an article lauded the veteran composer and called him the "backbone" of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The report praised the star cast, but the music was the highlight of that article. This didn't go down well with Bhansali, as he believed that Darbar paid people to publish the article, and eventually their bond hit a rough patch.

“I said, ‘Look, if I have to break the news, I won’t be scared of you; I’ll say it outright that yes, I said it…’ I still don’t know who that man was, but he put that news out and Sanjay found out. He called me into his office and asked, ‘Ismail, how could you say that?’ After that he said, ‘Alright, let it go.’ After that I understood that ‘let it go’ really meant that sooner or later he would put me in a position where I would leave Heeramandi myself. I left before that could happen," Darbar revealed why he walked out of Heeramandi midway.

When asked whether Bhansali called him back, to this, the composer asked, "Why would he?" and added, "He understood – when the backbone is Ismail Darbar: I was the backbone in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam… I was the backbone in Devdas, too. I’m not the one saying this – his PR said it, it was on the front pages. So I had seen his ego. Fear had crept in that I work so hard and he takes the credit."

Darbar further revealed that he was slated to collaborate with Bhansali on Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish. However, their creative difference during HDDCS had escalated during Devdas, and this might be the reason Bhansali didn't approach him. The composer further claimed that during promotions of Devdas, Bhansali instructed the PR teams not to take Darbar's interviews.

'100 per cent fallout' between Ismail Darbar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In the same conversation, Darbar made it clear that he and Bhansali are not going to reconcile after their '100 per cent' fallout. Having said that, he firmly added, "Today, if Sanjay comes and says to me, ‘Please do the music for my film, I’ll give you ₹100 crore,’ I’ll tell him, ‘Pehli fursat mein chale jaa yahan se.’ (Leave now)."