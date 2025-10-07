Updated 7 October 2025 at 23:53 IST
Param Sundari OTT Release With THIS Condition Leaves Internet Utterly Miffed: Flop Movie Ke Liye...
Potential viewers are utterly miffed with an aspect of the digital premiere of Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.
Param Sundari On OTT: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra feature in the Bollywood rom-com Param Sundari. The movie released on August 29 and collected a little over ₹50 crore nett in India. Maddock Films, which is infamous for inflating box office figures through corporate bookings, has been facing fire for misreporting the collections of Param Sundari. Despite all that, the film emerged as a flop. Now, talks are on about its OTT premiere. However, potential viewers are utterly miffed with an aspect of the digital premiere of Param Sundari.
Is Param Sundari premiering on OTT on rental?
Reportedly, Param Sundari is premiering on OTT on October 10. Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of the movie and will stream it from the aforementioned date. However, as per some reports, the early OTT release of the film will come with a rental cost. It is said that Param Sundari it will be released on rental mode initially and become available for free from October 25 for subscription holders. Nothing has been made official yet.
Many have been miffed with this development and pointed out that its a no-brainer to pay ₹200+ to stream a movie that is technically a flop. It had also faced immense criticism for Janhvi's portrayal of a Malayali.
Param Sundari box office report at a glance
The movie minted ₹39.75 crore in its first week. The collection declined massively to ₹9 crore in the second week, followed by ₹2.3 crore in the third week. And as per a report, the Sidharth and Janhvi starrer film has been made on a budget of around ₹40-50 crore. It is said that Sidharth has been paid ₹10-12 crore for his role, while Janhvi took home ₹4-5 crore for the rom-com.
