Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 7 October 2025 at 23:53 IST

Param Sundari OTT Release With THIS Condition Leaves Internet Utterly Miffed: Flop Movie Ke Liye...

Potential viewers are utterly miffed with an aspect of the digital premiere of Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Param Sundari released on August 29
Param Sundari released on August 29 | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Param Sundari On OTT: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra feature in the Bollywood rom-com Param Sundari. The movie released on August 29 and collected a little over ₹50 crore nett in India. Maddock Films, which is infamous for inflating box office figures through corporate bookings, has been facing fire for misreporting the collections of Param Sundari. Despite all that, the film emerged as a flop. Now, talks are on about its OTT premiere. However, potential viewers are utterly miffed with an aspect of the digital premiere of Param Sundari.

Also read: No Respite For SSKTK Despite Offers On Tickets | Box Office Report

Is Param Sundari premiering on OTT on rental?

Reportedly, Param Sundari is premiering on OTT on October 10. Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of the movie and will stream it from the aforementioned date. However, as per some reports, the early OTT release of the film will come with a rental cost. It is said that Param Sundari it will be released on rental mode initially and become available for free from October 25  for subscription holders. Nothing has been made official yet.

Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 Surpasses Kantara Hindi Collection In Under A Week

Param Sundari released on August 29 | Image: X

Many have been miffed with this development and pointed out that its a no-brainer to pay ₹200+ to stream a movie that is technically a flop. It had also faced immense criticism for Janhvi's portrayal of a Malayali.

Param Sundari box office report at a glance

The movie minted ₹39.75 crore in its first week. The collection declined massively to ₹9 crore in the second week, followed by ₹2.3 crore in the third week. And as per a report, the Sidharth and Janhvi starrer film has been made on a budget of around ₹40-50 crore. It is said that Sidharth has been paid ₹10-12 crore for his role, while Janhvi took home ₹4-5 crore for the rom-com.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 7 October 2025 at 23:53 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source