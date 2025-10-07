Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 6: No Respite Despite Cheaper Tuesday Prices, Ticket Offers

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bollywood rom-com is struggling to fare well at the ticket window after releasing on October 2, alongside Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite Buy One Get One offers and cheaper ticket prices on Tuesday, the collections continue to decline, hinting that a washout is certain for the film in its first week.

No audiences despite ticket offers

Soon after a lukewarm first weekend, SSKTK makers put offers on tickets. Despite sops on prices, the audience turnout has been dismal. On Tuesday, when the ticket prices are cheaper than other days, SSKTK collected ₹3 crore. In comparison, the Monday figures were a bit higher and the day (October 6) concluded with ₹3.25 crore biz. It seems like the movie has been rejected by the audiences. Poor reviews have made things worse for the Varun Dhawan starrer. On the other hand, despite landing back-to-back movies, Janhvi Kapoor has been handed another flop.

After 6 days, SSKTK has collected ₹36.25 crore. The movie is headed towards a flop status. Meanwhile, in six days, Kannada release Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected over ₹92 crore in Hindi alone and will cross the ₹100 crore in the language on its 7th day (Wednesday).

What is the budget of SSKTK?