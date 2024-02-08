Advertisement

Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her film Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and marks Katrina’s debut in the Tamil film industry. Ahead of the release of the film, the Bang Bang actress has been on a promotional spree. In a new interview, the actress opined on the prevailing debate about differences in the pay scale of female and male actors in the Hindi film industry.

Katrina Kaif says there should be a ‘little more equality’ in films

In a conversation with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif opened up on the pay disparity that exists in the industry. The actress was asked if the situation between the difference in pay scale has changed over the years. She opined, “No. That's the only simple answer to that. In a word. And I think that's a that's a really really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’. And more often than not, there's a big disparity in the numbers.”

She also addressed the other side of the debate which advocates that since the male actors bring better box office openings, they should be paid more. Talking about it Katrina said, “This is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality.”

Katrina Kaif opens up about box office numbers

In the same conversation, Katrina Kaif opened up about the importance of box office numbers. She cited the example of Vikrant Massey's starrer 12th Fail and its success. The actress asserted, “ think this year is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve seen high octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen an intimate story 12th Fail do so well. I think that's all the example we need.”

Katrina will be seen next in Merry Christmas. Directed by Siram Raghavan the film is shot in Hindi and Tamil languages. Vijay Sethupathi stars in the lead role in the film.