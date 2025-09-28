Streaming On OTT This Week: Madharaasi, Play Dirty, Sahasam, If, Steve, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Sun NXT. From Sivakarthiyekan's Madharaasi and Ryan Reynolds's If to Narain's Sahasam, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

K for Kimbap

This documentary series explores the cultural significance of the beloved Korean dish, kimbap, and follows its journey from humble snack to global dish. Featuring Nam Doh-hyeong, it will release on September 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Madharaasi

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles. The story revolves around fregoli delusion patient who becomes involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu. It will premiere on a digital platform on October 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Play Dirty

During World War II, a group of British commandos in North Africa, disguised as Italian soldiers, must travel behind enemy lines and destroy a vital German oil depot. Starring Michael Caine, Nigel Davenport, Nigel Green, Harry Andrews, Patrick Jordan, Daniel Pilon and Martin Burland, the movie will release on October 1.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sahasam

Starring Narain, Babu Antony, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed and Aju Varghese, the film follows the journey of an ordinary individual whose life takes an unexpected turn after a chance encounter sets them on a path filled with unforeseen challenges. As the story unfolds across diverse landscapes, the protagonist is drawn into situations that test their emotional and physical limits. It will release on October 1.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

The Game: You Never Play Alone

A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life. Starring Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap and Chandini Tamilarasan, the series will stream on October 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The shocking true-life tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood's most iconic on-screen killers. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf and Suzanna Son, the series will stream on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Steve

Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher (played by Cillian Murphy) of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own. The movie also stars Tracey Ullman and Jay Lycurgo in lead roles. It will release on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

If

A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, and with this unique gift, she embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. An adventure you'll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, the film will release on October 3.