Item Song To Soft Porn: Netizens Slam Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Career Slump' As She Comes Onboard Ragini MMS 3

Tamannaah Bhatia has two movies lined up - Vann with Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty’s next film led by John Abraham, which is the biopic of top cop Rakesh Maria, known for his investigation in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Reportedly, the Jailer actress has also been finalised for the leading role in the Ragini MMS 3. The film will be backed by Ekta Kapoor.

A source close to the development shared, “Ekta Kapoor has been wanting to make the third part of Ragini MMS for a while now, and she has brain stormed several ideas to complete a trilogy. She has finally got a subject that doesn't only blends into the world of Ragini MMS, but takes things to another level with a potential rebranding into a new genre. The team is all set to take the film on floors towards the end of 2025.”

Tamannaah Bhatia will reportedly feature in Ragini MMS 3 | Image: X

Appearing in an interview earlier this year, Tamannaah confirmed that talks are on about her potential signing some new movies. The Pinkvilla report has seemingly confirmed her involvement in the erotic horror franchise. The first two parts of the movie featured Kainaz Motivala and Sunny Leone respectively. However, fans questioned her decision to be part of the movie series given the bold scenes that actresses have shot for in the first two parts.

"WTF! Why would she do that?" wrote one. Another one said, "She should wait for other releases rather than signing this. But what it shows is how cut throat film industries are. Being relevant is difficult thing (sic)." One user noted that Tamannaah has slowly moved on from doing "item numbers to soft porn".