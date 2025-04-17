Jaat 2: Sunny Deol To Return As Baldev Pratap Singh In Gopichand Malineni's Actioner Despite Box Office Debacle

Updated April 17th 2025, 13:13 IST
Sunny Deol starrer Jaat released in cinemas on April 10. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film’s performance at box office has been lukewarm. Amid this, the makers have announced the sequel of the action drama.
Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram handle and announced the second part of Jaat. The poster confirmed that Gopichand Malineni will be returning as the director. It also showcased the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. Netizens soon flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Finally coming”. Another user wrote, “Perfect announcement”. “Thank you so much Mythri Movie Makers and Gopichand Malineni sir”, wrote the third user.
Also Read: Gauri Khan’s Swanky Restaurant In Hot Water After Food Blogger Flags ‘Adulterated’ Paneer | WATCH
The makers are yet to announced the whole cast, while Sunny Deol will be reprising the role of Baldev Pratap Singh.
Also Read: The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar And Ishaan Khatter's Netflix Romantic Drama Gets Release Date, To Stream In May
According to a report in Sacnilk, Jaat, within seven days has minted ₹57.50 at box office. As per early estimates, on eighth day, the action movie has collected ₹0.32 crore. The total collection of Sunny Deol starrer now stands at ₹57.82 crore.
Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also features Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Randeep Hooda , Ramya Krishnan, Niddhi Agarwal and Murli Sharma among others. Jaat tells the story of a town which is plagued by injustice and brutality. An individual named Bharathi remarks that even God fears to set foot in this Lanka. Entering a land overrun with black money and corpses , Jaat arrives with intent to restore justice and save the villagers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 17th 2025, 12:53 IST