Jaat 2: Sunny Deol To Return As Baldev Pratap Singh In Gopichand Malineni's Actioner Despite Box Office Debacle

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat released in cinemas on April 10. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the film’s performance at box office has been lukewarm. Amid this, the makers have announced the sequel of the action drama.

Jaat 2 announced, netizens react

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram handle and announced the second part of Jaat. The poster confirmed that Gopichand Malineni will be returning as the director. It also showcased the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. Netizens soon flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Finally coming”. Another user wrote, “Perfect announcement”. “Thank you so much Mythri Movie Makers and Gopichand Malineni sir”, wrote the third user.

The makers are yet to announced the whole cast, while Sunny Deol will be reprising the role of Baldev Pratap Singh.

Jaat box office performance

According to a report in Sacnilk, Jaat, within seven days has minted ₹57.50 at box office. As per early estimates, on eighth day, the action movie has collected ₹0.32 crore. The total collection of Sunny Deol starrer now stands at ₹57.82 crore.