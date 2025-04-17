sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 17th 2025, 12:16 IST

K-Dramas Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Heavenly Ever After, First Love And More To Watch On Netflix, Viki

From All That We Loved to Heavenly Ever After, here is the complete list of shows to be releasing on OTT platforms this April weekend.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Korean Drama to release this weekend
Korean Drama to release this weekend | Image: Instagram

Be it rom-com, suspense or horror, every show promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference. Here’s the list of shows  which will be releasing this weekend on various OTT platforms.

The Haunted Palace

It tells the story of Yoon Gab, a government officer who works in the palace. He has a good reputation and has a handsome appearance. One day, Yoon Gab's body becomes possessed by an Imoogi creature.

When to watch: April 18
Where to watch: Viki

First Love

First Love tells the story of six different love stories about the innocence of teen love.

When to watch: April 18
Where to watch: Netflix

Heavenly Ever After

Heavenly Ever After tells the story of an old woman, Have Suk, who lived a happy life with her husband until she died. Her husband loved her so much and always admired her beauty, saying, “You were pretty in your twenties thirties, and now you are the most beautiful at eighty!”

When to watch: April 19
Where to watch: Viki

Something Is Not Right

Something Is Not Right tells the story of two childhood friends Ba U and Hun, in which one of them has feelings for the other. How, they sort this complicated emotions forms the crux of the story.

When to watch: April 16
Where to watch: Viki

Heesu in Class 2

Heesu in Class 2 tells the story of 18-year-old Hui Su is an ordinary high school student who considers himself a "dating expert," though he has never been in a relationship.

When to watch: April 18 & 19 (ongoing)
Where to watch: Viki

Published April 17th 2025, 12:16 IST