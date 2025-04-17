K-Dramas Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Heavenly Ever After, First Love And More To Watch On Netflix, Viki

Be it rom-com, suspense or horror, every show promises a distinctive and remarkable viewing experience. The vibrant world of Korean dramas has something to offer everyone, regardless of their preference. Here’s the list of shows which will be releasing this weekend on various OTT platforms.

The Haunted Palace

It tells the story of Yoon Gab, a government officer who works in the palace. He has a good reputation and has a handsome appearance. One day, Yoon Gab's body becomes possessed by an Imoogi creature.

When to watch: April 18

Where to watch: Viki

First Love

First Love tells the story of six different love stories about the innocence of teen love.

When to watch: April 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Heavenly Ever After

Heavenly Ever After tells the story of an old woman, Have Suk, who lived a happy life with her husband until she died. Her husband loved her so much and always admired her beauty, saying, “You were pretty in your twenties thirties, and now you are the most beautiful at eighty!”

When to watch: April 19

Where to watch: Viki

Something Is Not Right

Something Is Not Right tells the story of two childhood friends Ba U and Hun, in which one of them has feelings for the other. How, they sort this complicated emotions forms the crux of the story.

When to watch: April 16

Where to watch: Viki

Heesu in Class 2

Heesu in Class 2 tells the story of 18-year-old Hui Su is an ordinary high school student who considers himself a "dating expert," though he has never been in a relationship.

When to watch: April 18 & 19 (ongoing)

Where to watch: Viki