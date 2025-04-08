Jaat Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹33.62 Lakh (So Far), Biz To Be Impacted By Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly

Updated April 8th 2025, 14:20 IST
Jaat Day 1 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his action thriller, co-starring Randeep Hooda in the antagonist role. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the advance booking of the movie and according to Sacnilk, the pace is quite slow. This is the first film of Deol after his blockbuster comeback with Gadar 2. For the unversed, the movie is set to clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly at the box office.
Jaat is a highly anticipated movie, but seeing the day-1 advance booking, the movie is unlikely to leave a mark at the box office on an opening day. According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far minted ₹33.62 lakh (including block seats). There are 1002 shows across India. Since two days are left for the movie to hit the theatres, the collection is expected to witness a spike.
This film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also release in Telugu.
The movie revolves around a man played by Deol, whose chance encounter with ruthless criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga's men uncovers the villagers' suffering. Realizing the deep-rooted corruption, he takes matters into his own hands and fights to give them justice. To keep the movie buffs hooked, the makers have released two songs so far - Touch Kiya (featuring Urvashi Rautela) and Oh Rama Shri Rama. The film score and soundtrack are composed by S. Thaman. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10.
