Jaat Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Mints ₹33.62 Lakh (So Far), Biz To Be Impacted By Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly

Jaat Day 1 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his action thriller, co-starring Randeep Hooda in the antagonist role. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the advance booking of the movie and according to Sacnilk, the pace is quite slow. This is the first film of Deol after his blockbuster comeback with Gadar 2. For the unversed, the movie is set to clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly at the box office.

Jaat advance booking report

Jaat is a highly anticipated movie, but seeing the day-1 advance booking, the movie is unlikely to leave a mark at the box office on an opening day. According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far minted ₹33.62 lakh (including block seats). There are 1002 shows across India. Since two days are left for the movie to hit the theatres, the collection is expected to witness a spike.

This film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also release in Telugu.

All about Jaat