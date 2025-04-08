Allu Arjun's 43rd Birthday: Pushpa Actor Steps Out Of The House To Greet Sea Of Fans, Video Goes Viral

On the occasion of Allu Arjun ’s birthday on April 7, sea of fans and paps stood in front of his residence in Hyderabad. The Telugu star’s fans yelled and cheered to wish the star and the actor disappoint them either. He came outside and waved to them. He also thanked his supported and expressed his gratitude for their love and support.

Birthday wishes pour in from fans for Allu Arjun, video goes viral

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared video of Allu Arjun thanking his fans for the birthday wishes and waved at his fans with a smile. The actor aced the look with white shirt, black pants and sunglasses.

On the occasion of his birthday, production house Sun Pictures dropped the making of AA22XA6, the most anticipated film of Atlee. This will mark his first collaboration with the Jawan director.

Allu Arjun’s rise to stardom

Born on April 8, 1982, in Chennai, he is the son of prominent film producer Allu Aravind. His grandfather was well-known comedian Allu Ramalingaiah, who starred in over 1,000 films. He is related to another current star of Telugu cinema -- Ram Charan, the son of his aunt Surekha and megastar Chiranjeevi.

Allu Arjun started out as a child artist with Chiranjeevi's Vijetha in 1985. In 2003, he debuted as a male lead with Gangotri.

Sukumar, the man behind "Pushpa" franchise, gave Arjun his first hit with Arya. The film catapulted the actor to stardom. He followed it with commercially successful titles such as Bunny (2005), Desamuduru (2007), Arya 2 (2009), Vedam(2010), Iddarammayilatho (2013) and Yevadu (2014). His fans cite his charismatic screen presence, energetic dance performances and stylish persona for the stardom. They have bestowed him with the sobriquet "Stylish Star".

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb