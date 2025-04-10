Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Fails To Become One Of Top 3 Biggest Bollywood Openers Of 2025

Updated April 10th 2025, 22:27 IST
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol starrer action drama released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The film has the advantage of the extended weekend when it comes to collection. However, the numbers registered by Jaat on its opening day have been below expectations and way below what was predicted by trade analysts.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jaat collected less than ₹10 crore on its opening day in India. The film's occupancy remained decent throughout the day. It registered an overall 12.89% occupancy in Hindi. The theatres did not witness the mass hysteria that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 did back in 2023.
While Gadar 2 collected ₹40.1 crore on day 1 in India, Jaat minted ₹9.50 crore. The difference between the collections of the two movies is vast.
Jaat is also not one of the biggest Hindi openers of 2025 so far. The list is topped by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹31 crore), followed by Sikandar (₹26 crore) and Sky Force (₹12.5 crore). However, it managed to beat Game Changer (₹7.5 crore in Hindi) and Deva (₹5.5 crore).
Jaat has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. As many as 22 cuts were ascribed to it before its release. Jaat marks the first time Sunny has collaborated with a South Indian director and crew. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. After its theatrical run, Jaat will premiere on Netflix.
