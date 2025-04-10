Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Fails To Become One Of Top 3 Biggest Bollywood Openers Of 2025

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol starrer action drama released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The film has the advantage of the extended weekend when it comes to collection. However, the numbers registered by Jaat on its opening day have been below expectations and way below what was predicted by trade analysts.

How much did Jaat collect on day 1?

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jaat collected less than ₹10 crore on its opening day in India. The film's occupancy remained decent throughout the day. It registered an overall 12.89% occupancy in Hindi. The theatres did not witness the mass hysteria that Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 did back in 2023.

While Gadar 2 collected ₹40.1 crore on day 1 in India, Jaat minted ₹9.50 crore. The difference between the collections of the two movies is vast.

Not among the top 3 biggest openers of 2025

Jaat is also not one of the biggest Hindi openers of 2025 so far. The list is topped by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹31 crore), followed by Sikandar (₹26 crore) and Sky Force (₹12.5 crore). However, it managed to beat Game Changer (₹7.5 crore in Hindi) and Deva (₹5.5 crore).

Jaat is directed by Gopicahnd Malineni | Image: X