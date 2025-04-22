Jaat Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 Takes Clean Lead Over Sunny Deol Starrer

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's Jaat made the most of the various holidays that have fallen during its theatrical run so far. However, on its second Monday, Jaat saw a steep decline its its numbers. While Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 took the lead, Jaat took a hit.

Sunny Deol's Jaat released on April 10 | Image: X

Jaat crosses ₹100 crore mark worldwide

Sunny Deol's action drama Jaat ₹100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has become the actor's third film to achieve the feat after Gadar 2 (2023) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It is Sunny's second consecutive movie to hit the milestone after Gadar 2. Meanwhile, the film has collected ₹76.40 crore nett in India. It is nearing the ₹100 crore mark in India, but Kesari 2 stands in its way.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Starrer Courtroom Dramas To Watch After Kesari 2

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni | Image: X

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat hit the ₹100 crore gross mark on its 11th day after minting approximately ₹88 crore gross in India and ₹12+ crore gross at the overseas box office. Apart from Sunny, the movie stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. A controversy surrounded the movie over a crucifixion scene in the church, which was later taken down.

Jaat 2 in the works

While the film's box office performance may not be overwhelming, Jaat 2 has already been announced by the makers. Director Gopichand Malineni shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the story of the sequel will delve into a new aspect—Sunny Deol’s character's family life.