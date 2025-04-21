Kamal Haasan's Innuendo-Filled 'Banana' Remark On Thug Life Co-Star Trisha Goes Viral, Netizens Tag Thalapathy Vijay

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam and cinema icon Kamal Haasan have reunited after 37 years for Thug Life. There is still a month left for the film's release and the team has begun promotions for it. The teaser has been well-received, and now all eyes will be on how the team puts out the promotional material ahead of the silver screen debut of one of the most anticipated pan-India films. However, Haasan's video with Trisha, which seemingly had suggestive remarks from the veteran Tamil star, has attracted criticism.

Thug Life will release on June 5 | Image: X

What is the viral "bananas" video of Kamal Haasan and Trisha?

Recently, the Thug Life team attended a press meet in which the anchor of the show questioned Trisha about her favorite food. To which Trisha responded, “I like many foods, including boiled bananas. I don’t know the name properly, but I like to eat boiled bananas (pazham pori).”

During Trisha’s response, Kamal Haasan interfered and commented, “She didn’t know the name, but she knows how to swallow the banana.” This has now gone viral. Some people on social media commented that Kamal Haasan was making derogatory comments against Trisha. Some even tagged Thalapathy Vijay in the post, as, according to reports, Trisha is rumoured to be in a relationship with him.

While some defended Haasan over his comments, others called him out. "The filth lies in the mind looking for dirt @ikamalhaasan quipped, as he has many times, about fellow actors' Tamizh. Nothing offensive," wrote a social media user. Another one said, "Worst comments from Kamal…" One X user said, "Double meaning..."