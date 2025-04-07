Jaat Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Surpass Gadar 2 To Become Actor's Biggest Opener?

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates: Jaat, featuring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh is all set to release on April 10. The anticipation surrounding the film is building and the team is going all out to promote the movie. In the trailer, Sunny says that the North has seen his box office pull, and it's time for the South film industry to witness it with Jaat.

The movie is directed by Gopichand Malineni and Sunny is working with a South Indian director for the first time. The trailer has received a positive response and now, all eyes are on how the film will perform at the box office.

Jaat will release on April 10 | Image: X

Will Jaat open better than Gadar 2?

Jaat is expected to open at a much lower mark than Sunny's last release, Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial, which released in 2023 during the Independence Day weekend, minted ₹40.1 crore on its opening day. According to M9 News, a good opening is expected for Sunny's Jaat at the box office and the film may end up touching double-digit figures due to the response received by the teaser and trailer.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh | Image: X

Since the film is releasing on Mahavir Jayanti, the numbers could be in the range of ₹15 crore or more. This is a good opening for Jaat and with this figure, it will make it to the top 5 biggest Bollywood openers of 2025 so far.

Sunny Deol's fees for Jaat: Half the budget of the film

As per reports, Jaat is made on a budget of ₹100 crore. Sunny Deol is said to have taken home more than 50% of the film's budget as his fees. The movie also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Vineet Kumar Singh in supporting roles.