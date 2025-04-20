sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 20th 2025, 22:41 IST

'Jaat' Sunny Deol Continues To Oppose Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 At Box Office, Film Mints ₹75 Crore After 2nd Weekend

Jaat continues to make the most of the festive occasions that fall during its theatrical run, even though it faces opposition from the new release Kesari 2.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Jaat released on April 10, a week before Kesari 2
Jaat released on April 10, a week before Kesari 2 | Image: Republic

Jaat box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jaat released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. It continues to make the most of the festive occasions that fall during its theatrical run. In its second weekend, the action film minted over ₹12 crore at the box office, despite competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2. Most of Jaat's collections are coming from Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chandigarh and NCR and the film will look to touch the ₹100 crore mark before its theatrical run winds up.

Sunny Deol's Jaat released on April 10 | Image: X

Jaat continues to oppose Kesari 2

Jaat minted ₹12.9 crore from April 18-20, which comprised of Good Friday and Easter holidays. On its second Friday, the film collected ₹4 crore, but the biz dropped to ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. However, on Easter Sunday, the numbers rose to ₹5.15 crore, taking the film's total collection in the 2nd weekend to ₹12.9 crore and its total biz in 11 days to ₹74.55 crore, as per early estimates from Sacnilk.

While Jaat earned close to ₹13 crore in this weekend, it delivered a blow to Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's Kesari 2. The latter has done decenet biz over its 1st weekend, minting over ₹29 crore in the first three days of its release.

Jaat 2 announced

While the film's box office performance may not be overwhelming, Jaat 2 has already been announced by the makers. Director Gopichand Malineni shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the story of the sequel will delve into a new aspect—Sunny Deol’s character's family life. “This time, we’ll also explore the family angle. We’ll show Sunny sir’s family, and I hope audiences find it engaging," he revealed.

Published April 20th 2025, 22:41 IST