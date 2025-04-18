Jaat Team Addresses Backlash Over Crucifixion Scene After FIR Against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda | Official Statement

Jaat, which released on the big screens on April 10, has been mired in controversy over scenes that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. In Jalandhar, protests were raised and an ultimatum was given to the makers to take down the objectionable portions of the film. A case was also registered against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda , director Gopichand Malineni and producer Naveen Yerneni for the controversial sequences in Jaat.

Now, Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of the, has issued an official statement in this regard and assured that the crucifixion scene in the film featuring Randeep has been removed. Their official note also included an apology for hurting "religious beliefs".

“There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt,” read the post from the makers.

What is the controversial Jaat scene that has been removed from the film?

In one of the sequences that plays early on in Jaat, Randeep Hooda, who plays the film's antagonist Ranatunga, stands inside a church, beneath a crucifix, with arms outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Randeep Hooda in a scene from Jaat | Image: YouTube screengrab