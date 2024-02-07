Advertisement

Ananya Panday, who is basking in the success of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, during one of the promotions of the film, opened up about receiving a one-word text from Jackie Shroff. The actress said that the veteran star slipped into his Instagram DM and texted "Bhidu". Now, addressing the incident, Jackie Shroff revealed the reason behind the 'one-word' text.

Reason behind sending a one-word text to Ananya Panday

During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Shroff was asked about sending a "Bhidu" message to Ananya over Instagram and it has quite a heartwarming connection. The Hero actor replied, "It was just to let her know that I am always there. Mere dost ka baccha hai. (She is my friend’s kid). All these kids are my friends. Their fathers aren’t my friends. They were at one time.”

(A file photo of Jackie | Image: JackieShroff/Instagram)

Adding to it, Shroff said that these kids go to parties and even he is a kid by heart. "Jitne bhi bhidu hai mere, they don’t think that some relic is coming, some dinosaur is coming. They accept me. Because I am of their level. My childhood hasn’t gone. Mera bachpana nahi gaya hai," Jackie concluded.

(A file photo of Ananya | Image: AnanyaPanday/Instagram)

When Ananya Panday met Jackie Shroff

During a podcast with Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Ananya recalled asking Jackie Shroff about the text and he simply said that via the text he just wanted to tell her that he was there.

(A file photo of Ananya | Image: AnanyaPanday/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the film Mast Mein Rehna Ka alongside Neena Gupta. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again as Omar Hafeez. On the other hand, Ananya will be next seen in Control.