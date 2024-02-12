English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Jackky Bhagnani's House In Mumbai All Decked Up Ahead Of Wedding With Rakul Preet Singh | Watch

Just days ahead of Jackky Bhagnani's wedding with actress Rakul Preet Singh, the former's home in Mumbai is all decked up with lights.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tie the knot in Goa this month. The actors were in a relationship for a long time until they decided to take their relationship a step further. Now, with just a few days left to the big day, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai is all decked up with lights. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

What do we know about Jackky-Rakul wedding?

Jackky and Rakul will tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends. The city holds a special place in the couple's heart as their love for each other blossomed in Goa. It is also reported that the actors won't have any further celebrations post wedding like hosting a reception in Mumbai and so on. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

10 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories30 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement