Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tie the knot in Goa this month. The actors were in a relationship for a long time until they decided to take their relationship a step further. Now, with just a few days left to the big day, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's house in Mumbai is all decked up with lights. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

What do we know about Jackky-Rakul wedding?

Jackky and Rakul will tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends. The city holds a special place in the couple's heart as their love for each other blossomed in Goa. It is also reported that the actors won't have any further celebrations post wedding like hosting a reception in Mumbai and so on.