There is a nationwide excitement leading up to the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22. Amid this, filmmaker Mukesh Modi has added a unique touch by dedicating a song titled Jai Shri Ram to this sacred occasion. Modi expresses his best wishes to everyone, celebrating the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The song is a part of his upcoming film Political War.

Sending out a message through Jai Shri Ram

Mukesh Modi shared an insights into the song and the film while emphasizing their role in conveying a positive message to society. He states, "We dedicate a song, Jai Shri Ram, from our film Political War to the Ram Mandir. This song and our film convey a positive message to society. I appeal to everyone to light a lamp at their homes on January 22 and send out a positive message."

Political war ’s journey and censorship challenge

Mukesh Modi's film Political War has been in the limelight due to challenges from the censor board, which refused to approve its release. Despite this setback, the film is set for an overseas release on February 16, 2024, followed by availability on OTT platforms. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Varanasi, Lucknow, and the United States. Political War features a star-studded cast including Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Prashant Narayan, Abhay Bhargav, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Dev Sharma, and Arun Bakshi.

Filmmaker's appeal to the Narendra Modi government

According to the filmmaker the film not only showcases the song Jai Shri Ram but also carries a significant message. Mukesh Modi hopes the government pays attention to the film's content and provides an opportunity for its release across the country. He also added, “With a focus on inspiring the youth, Political War deserves careful consideration from the government.”

Mukesh Modi's film Political War has been in the limelight due to challenges from the censor board I Image / X I @realmukeshmodi

Mukesh Modi's tribute through the Jai Shri Ram song and his film Political War adds a unique dimension to the anticipation surrounding the Ram Mandir consecration. Despite facing censorship challenges, Modi remains hopeful for the film's impact and calls for a positive celebration on January 22.

