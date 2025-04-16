Jaideep Ahlawat In Ramayana? Jewel Thief Actor Turned Down This Role in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer

Jaideep Ahlawat is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jewel Thief, all set to stream on Netflix on April 25. The Jaadu song has been trending on social media, showcasing that the actor is far more than his acting abilities and also possesses dancing talent. While fans wait to see Jaideep in the role of an edgy criminal opposite Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor, an interesting detail about a project that he had to let go of has come to light.

Jaideep Ahlawat will feature in Jewel Thief | Image: Instagram

Jaideep rejected Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

A lot of anticipation surrounds the big-budget mythological film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While the primary cast of the movie will see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, the supporting cast roles are still a mystery.

According to reports, Jaideep was approached to essay the role of Vibhishan in the two-part movie series, but he could not be part of it due to scheduling issues. Vibhishan is an integral part of Ramayana, playing a pivotal role in the battle between good and evil. However, since Jaideep has passed on the role, it remains to be seen who plays the part in Ramayana.

The massive budget of Ramayana movies

Interestingly, Jaideep Ahlawat isn’t the only name that was in the running for the role of Vibhishan in Ramayana. Last year, rumours suggested that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was also in talks to take on the role. However, those discussions eventually fell through.

Ramayana Part 1 will release in 2026 | Image: Instagram