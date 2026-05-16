James Bond Audition Underway, Director Wants John Abraham As Agent 007

The James Bond movie franchise makers are currently on the lookout for the next Agent 007. Daniel Craig last featured in the spy series as the iconic and suave British secret service agent, and the last Bond film, No Time To Die, was released in 2021, rounding up Craig's run of five releases in the franchise since he took on the role in 2006.

After Sean Connery and Roger Moore, who did seven films each as Bond, Craig has five movies as the character to his credit. Critically, too, his portrayal of Bond has left a lasting legacy. In fact, his introduction into the mainstream cinema as a leading star and the franchise's successful reboot coincided. From Casino Royale (2006) to Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021), Craig also catapulted the Bond series to its most commercially successful period.

With Craig hanging up his boots as Agent 007 and auditions underway to cast a new face to play the role, acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur suggested John Abraham's name. As per Kapur, John, known for action and comedy films in Bollywood, is appropriate to essay the next Bond. His post about the Force star read, "As the search for the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ (sic)."

John reacted to Kapur's praise, writing, "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur. Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred (sic)."

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Kapur also shared an interesting anecdote about Craig's casting as Bond. As per the Masoom director, the producers of the Bond franchise liked Craig's role in his 1998 directorial Elizabeth. Craig featured in a supporting role in it, as Cate Blanchett and Geoffrey Rush featured in the leading roles.



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A still of Daniel Craig from Skyfall (2012) | Image: X

Currently, Tom Holland, Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, Paul Mescal, Patrick Gibson, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Pierre, Jonathan Bailey, Henry Golding, Callum Turner and Damson Idris are among the actors who are in the running to be the next Bond.



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