How Peddi Role Opposite Ram Charan Changed Hands Between Sisters Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor

Ram Charan starrer Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. After the debacle of Game Changer, the Tollywood star is in desperate search of a hit. Peddi is a rural-set sports drama. Ram Charan's rustic and raw looks as a cricketer and wrestler have both gone viral. The promotions have generated positive buzz for the film, and all eyes are now on the trailer release and the theatrical rollout on June 4.

Peddi features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. In a new interview, Buchi Babu revealed how he first narrated the script of Peddi and the role of Achiyyamma to Khushi. But the part eventually landed in Janhvi's lap.

The director told M9 News, "I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised she's too young for this character. Now imagine having to reject Khushi and then narrate the same role to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi would take offence."

Advertisement

"I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, said hi, and told her, 'I don't want you in the film; I want your sister.' But such things need to be done for cinema. From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role," he added.

Achiyyamma roles changed hands between Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Advertisement