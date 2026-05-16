Trisha Turns Down ₹12 Crore, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan All At Once For Vijay?

Trisha and Vijay's professional and off-screen relationship came under heavy scrutiny after the actor-turned-politician's now-estranged wife, Sankgeetha, filed for divorce, alleging his extramarital affair with an "actress". Vijay and Trisha's name was romantically linked in the past, too; however, these rumours appeared to gain legitimacy amid Vijay's divorce battle. Trisha also took front row seats at CM Vijay's swearing-in ceremony alongside his mom and dad, further fueling talk around what's going on between them. This happened as Sankgeetha and her kids with Vijay were themselves missing from the public ceremony.

Trisha at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony | Image: X

A video of Trisha, as she attended the screening of her film with Suriya, Karuppu, has also gone viral as she is seen blushing at the mention of Vijay's name by the paparazzi. An interesting choice made by the Leo actress related to her career has also come forth in the midst of her link-up with Vijay.



Also Read: Ravi Makes 7 Explosive Claims Amid Ugly Divorce Battle, Breakup

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reportedly working on multiple projects together | Image: Instagram

As per media sources, Trisha is reportedly being considered for a film by a production company established by Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Stalin is Vijay's political rival and belongs to the DMK. The actress is said to have received a substantial monetary offer for a role in the project bankrolled by Stalin. Some reports claim that Trisha was offered ₹12-14 crore for the leading role in this production. However, it is being said that Trisha will not be doing this movie. Trisha has worked with Stalin's production house in the past, but it appears as if she has changed her preference after Vijay's ascension in Tamil Nadu politics.

Moreover, this film is also said to feature Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, making this untitled project one of the hottest movies in Indian cinema. It is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer fame and was formally announced by Stalin's banner Re Giants Movies in February this year.



Also Read: Ram Charan Brutally Trolled For New Dhurandhar-inspired Hairstyle