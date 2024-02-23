Advertisement

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of movies in her kitty next. In a recent interview, Janhvi expressed dissatisfaction with her acting education in Los Angeles, confessing she "learnt nothing there." Attending the Lee Strasberg Institute, Kapoor highlighted the institution's narrow focus on Hollywood-centric techniques during an interview with The Week.

What did Janhvi Kapoor say about going to LA school?

Despite acknowledging the enjoyable experience and commendable reputation of the Californian school, Kapoor revealed that it failed to significantly contribute to her growth as an actor. She indeed found solace afforded by the distance from her renowned lineage, being the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

She said, “My main agenda, and I think the thrill in it for me was… for the first time to be in an environment where I wasn’t being identified as someone’s daughter. And I think that anonymity was so refreshing and that’s what I held on to the most.”

Janhvi further talked about the mismatch between the institute's curriculum and the demands of the Indian film industry and addressed the absence of relevance to her career aspirations in India. Reflecting on her time in LA, Kapoor realised her misalignment with method acting, the foundation of the school's teachings.

Why does Janhvi wish she didn’t go to LA acting school?

Expressing regret over missed opportunities, Kapoor wished she had invested her time in immersing herself in Indian culture, language, and societal structure. She said, “I wish I could have used that time getting to know my people and my country and my language a little better because I am telling the stories of my people, not of them.”

She further said, “I just wish I did more things that would make me relate to my people and I did. Once I started shooting for Dhadak, I made a 180 and I realised that the only thing that matters is, I want to tell stories of my country, I want to know the people of my country, I want to be able to speak to them, I want to be able to think like them, feel like them.”