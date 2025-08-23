Love Insurance Kompany Vs Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan Faces Unique Box Office Clash On Diwali

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today and Dragon fame is faced with a unique situation. After the commercial and critical success of his last two releases, the multi-faceted artist has been flooded with offers and has lined up two movies this year - Dude and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Interestingly, in a unique scenario, the makers of the the upcoming titles have zeroed in on Diwali weekend this year as the release date, setting up a clash of the actor's movies against each other.

Love Insurance Kompany, directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep and Krithi Shetty, has recently got a new release date. The Tamil movie was earlier set to release on September 18, but will now release on October 17, a new poster has confirmed.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju will feature in Dude | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, the makers of Dude have also locked Diwali as the release date of Pradeep and Mamitha Baiju starrer. The team has confirmed that the upcoming rom-com will hit the big screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on the festive occasion. Fresh updates from the movie, like the release of the first single Oorum Blood on August 28, has further confirmed that the makers might stick to Diwali for its grand premiere.

Big Bollywood release on Diwali

Thama, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, is also set for Diwali release. Given the fact that its part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, comprising of titles like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, the buzz surrounding Thama is also high.