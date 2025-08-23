Viral Video Of Govinda Dancing Surfaces As Sunita Ahuja Accuses Him Of Infidelity In Divorce Filing | Watch

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce: Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife of 38 years, Sunita Ahuja, are going through a rough patch in their relationship. Sunita had filed for separation from her husband in December last year on grounds of "infidelity, cruelty and desertion", court documents accessed by Hauterrfly have revealed. Additionally, the report reveals that Govinda skipped court hearings in the divorce case, leading to a show cause notice, and it remains unclear whether or not he attended the court-mandated counselling sessions.

Meanwhile, a video of him attending a dahi handi event on the occasion of Janmasthtami has also surfaced. At the venue, he was joined by Eknath Shinde and other political leaders. Govinda appeared in a joyful mood and even danced to his hit track Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No 1. Amid his divorce rumours gaining significant buzz, this clip has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Govinda was also snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday (August 22) jetting off to an unknown location. He was dressed in an all-white outfit paired with sunglasses. The actor smiled for the cameras, waved, and even blew kisses as he posed for pictures. He was accompanied by his team members. After posing for a few pictures, Govinda made his way inside the airport premises.