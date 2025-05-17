Javed Akhtar Will 'Choose Hell Over Pakistan': Main Nark Hi Jaana Pasand Karunga

Javed Akhtar did not hold back as he targeted Pakistan and its political establishment during a book launch event in Mumbai on May 17. Akhtar has been steadfast in strongly condemning Pakistan's role in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and also lauded the Indian government's retaliation with Operation Sindoor.

At an event, Akhtar's biting criticism of Pakistan was accompanied by the veteran lyricist's jibes at himself. He said that people on both sides of the border abuse him, appreciate and encourage him. "If even one of them stops abusing, I will get worried about what mistake I am making," Akhtar candidly shared.

Javed Akhtar attended a book launch event in Mumbai on May 17 | Image: ANI

Adding to this, he claimed, "One says I am a 'kaafir' and will go to hell. The other says I am a jihadi and should go to Pakistan. Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga."

Previously, Akhtar had condemned Pakistan and the political stakeholders for washing their hands of the role they played in the Pahalgam terror attack, like they have many times in the past.