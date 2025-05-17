Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: This Reboot Is Certainly For The Fans, And New Gen Viewers

Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: This thriller franchise may be one of those rare ones that got their reboot right. While reboots mostly find themselves stacked under the legacy of the original movie and the need for novelty, Final Destination: Bloodlines gets it correct, to some measure. The original idea of "death" constantly trying to get you is retained, and the new, sadistic ways the end beckons for the characters are interesting to witness. Final Destination: Bloodlines then becomes the template of how to do something new without actually attempting to do it.

Final Destination Bloodlines is the 6th movie in the franchise | Image: X

While it has the gore and edge-of-the-seat thrills aplenty, the crisp runtime works well in its favour. The movie begins with the right intent and delivers what the Final Destination fandom deserves without letting the eyes and attention of the viewers wander. It flows from one scene to another, one death to the next. In doing this, it makes you enjoy the film in the moment without actually letting out any space for contemplation over the plot. Fans will know what the plot is when they get into a Final Destination film, and Bloodlines does exactly that. No more, no less.

Death, the main character in the movie, is not employed in any profound measure, but is simply for fun. It follows the movie's cast at every step, imparting a foreboding tone. Tension builds aptly in the lead up to the eventuality of it all, and the director duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are measured in not letting the unpredictability stretch on to the point of one losing interest. Instead, Final Destination: Bloodlines is a well put-together sequence of chilling and fun set pieces that also delivers as a whole.

Instead of branching out, the story focuses on one family being chased by the curse of death. Some get cocky, taunt death and get killed. Others succumb still. The emotional core is well-retained without meandering too much with melodrama. The family scenes come as a breather between the death sequences and prep you for the next-up slaughter fest. There are some chuckle-worthy moments strewn in the film to take the edge off. They sit well within the tonality and elicit the intended reaction.

Final Destination Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein | Image: X

One of the most interesting scenes is the opening of the film. It leans into the core idea of a Final Destination movie and is well-designed for both the new audiences and the holdovers. However, the latter sequences fail to top it. The classic formula blends into the family trope effortlessly, delivering a swift and fun watch. For fans, there are some threads connecting the previous films to the new one, if you look closely. Even the CGI is well done as the franchise moves on from practical effects and realism of the 2000s to masterfully embracing new tech now.