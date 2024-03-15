Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan, in a recent talk show, recalled the time when Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough phase in the 1990s. She revealed how she supported Big B by choosing to stand silently beside him instead of cribbing. In the 90s, Amitabh Bachchan was embroiled in the Bofors scam, faced a media ban, unsuccessful stint as a producer, delivered consecutive flops at the box office and declared bankruptcy.

How Jaya Bachchan supported Amitabh Bachchan during the rough phase?

Speaking at her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's talk show, Jaya Bachchan shared that they went through different kinds of failures through different phases of their lives. However, they stayed together and faced them all. "I don't know whether I did the right thing or wrong, but it's also nice when a man is going through this kind of a phase, it's nice to just be there and be quiet. Instead of you know (cribbing)," Jaya continued.

Calling it an annoying act, Jaya added that it's "nice" to silently stand beside a person and convey "I'm here".

Advertisement

However, her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda disagreed with her mother and said, "I think men have a really tough time. If a friend of yours was in some kind of trouble but not actively asking for help, would you not offer it anyway? I would. If you'll do it for a girlfriend, why wouldn't you do it for a guy?"

How did Amitabh Bachchan overcame the rough phase?

Big B's career revived when he appeared as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor and has also starred in several blockbuster films such as Black, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Mohabbatein and Paa, to name a few. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. It is slated to release on May 9.