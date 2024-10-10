sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 13:40 IST, October 10th 2024

Jigra Early Reviews: Has Alia's Bet On Indie Director Backfired? Negative Verdict Prevails For Film

Jigra First Review: The Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina film narrates the tale of a sibling bond and will hit the big screens on October 11, coinciding with Dussehra.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alia Bhatt plays the lead role in Jigra.
Alia Bhatt plays the lead role in Jigra. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, October 10th 2024