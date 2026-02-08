Jiiva's Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil Set For Bollywood Remake As Boney Kapoor Acquires Rights Of Tamil Hit

Jiiva delivered the surprise Pongal hit Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil this year. While Thalapathy Vijay was poised to bring Jana Nayagan, his final film, on January 9, censor hurdles caused a delay and now, the movie stands indefinitely postponed. Since there was no biggie releasing on Pongal, fans had lost all hopes util Jiiva came and delivered with political comic drama TTT. After conquering box office, the movie is all set to stream on OTT soon.

Meanwhile, according to latest reports, producer Boney Kapoor has acquired the rights to TTT. It seems like he intends to make a Hindi remake of the movie. It is said that Boney was in Coimbatore for Celebrity Cricket League when he happened to watch the film in theatres. Boney loved TTT and immediately approached the producers with the offer of buying the film's rights.

Jiiva's TTT will stream on Netflix from Jan 12 | Image: X

Boney is known to back the remakes of hit South films in Bollywood and Tamil and Telugu do-overs of Hindi movies. Some of the remakes he has invested in the past are Salman Khan's Wanted, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, Arjun Kapoor's Tevar and more.

What is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil about?

TTT is Nithish Sahadev's directorial debut in Kollywood. It is a social satire set against the backdrop of a village. The story follows Jeeva Ratnam, the Panchayat head of the village. As the elections approach, he decides to visit Ilavarasu’s house, as his daughter Soumya is getting married. The equation between Ilavarasu and his neighbor Mani wasn’t that great due to some past grudge. Jeeva, who wants the vote of everyone in the village, has the task of managing gigantic egos. How he manages to do that is what is shown in Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

