Jimmy Shergill, who is known for his debut in Maachis and the iconic role in Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein, has navigated a diverse career that goes beyond the stereotypical 'chocolate boy' image. Despite gaining popularity for his boy-next-door charm, Jimmy made a conscious decision to move away from such roles, returning signing amounts to producers who envisioned him in similar characters.

What went wrong despite the massive fame Jimmy gained post-Mohabbatein?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jimmy revealed that he foresaw the limitations of being typecast and desired a more varied career. "After working a lot for the first two years, I returned the signing amount to a lot of people because I wanted to do something different. Because this chocolate boy thing was a little too much at the time," he shared.

Films like Munna Bhai, Haasil, and Yahaan provided the diversity he sought and prevented him from being stuck in a particular image.

When Jimmy suffered a family tiff after deciding to cut his hair as a practicing Sikh

Beyond his career choices, Jimmy also opened up about a crucial phase in his personal life. Born as Jasjit Singh Gill, a Sikh by birth, he discussed the tension that arose between him and his parents when he decided to cut his hair at the age of 18. Reflecting on this period, he acknowledged making mistakes as a young individual.

"Maybe it was destiny, and it works more than your plans. You call it a mistake, an incident, or an accident, things happened, and I landed here," he shared.

Discussing the challenges of that time, Jimmy spoke about the pain of not speaking with one's parents. He admitted to the strain caused by cutting his hair and revealed that his family didn't speak to him for a year and a half. Looking ahead, Jimmy will star next in Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.