Jimmy Shergill is gearing up for the release of his new web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond. The series is directed by Santosh Singh and follows the story of the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, showcasing how perception building plays a huge role in the current era of war and skirmishes. Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter also narrated the riveting tale of the Pulwama attack, however, it could not perform as expected, at the box office. In a new interview, the actor and director of the series shared their two cents on why the film failed.

You have to be connected to the characters: Jimmy Shergill on Fighter failure

In an interview with DNA, Jimmy Shergill who headlines the upcoming show Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, weighed in on why the Siddharth Anand film Fighter failed to strike a chord with the audience. The actor shared that it is important for the audience to feel connected with the characters in the film, which according to him lacked in the aerial action flick. He continued that it is also important to not mess with the facts.

A file photo of Jimmy Shergill | Image: Instagram

He shared, “If you want to feel connected to the story, you should have characters that will make you feel connected. You have to be connected to the characters then automatically you will feel connected with the story.” He asserted that such things are taken care of in his upcoming series. He continued, “You can't mess around with the facts, and detailing also works. In this show, you will get a sense of realism with detailing.” The directed Santosh Singh chimed in and said, “Jo bhi yeh kahani dekhega, woh usse connect karega. Kyuki humne ek authentic aur credible kahani batani ki koshish ki hai. (Whoever will see the show, will connect with the story. We have tired to deliver a credible and authentic story.)”

Ranneeti actor Ashish Vidyarthi promises untold stories from Pulwama, Balakot in Ranneeti

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, feels it's an honour to be part of the web series. The actor also said that Ranneeti will uncover many aspects of the incidents in Pulwama and Balakot, which many people are not aware of. He also underscored the importance of detailing of his character in the series, which brings to light stories of people who are not visible to the public eye but played a crucial role in matters of national security.

“It was an honour to work in Ranneeti. The interesting part of my character is its detailing. It’s about events that happen behind the scenes. I got goosebumps when I was shooting for this series, and I’m truly thankful to the whole team for making this series possible,” the actor said. “In Ranneeti, we have shown the actions taken (in the aftermath of the attack), and what actually happened in the field. There are many things that the public doesn't know, so you will see a lot of detailing in this series. The project shows people who worked from behind the scenes and played a vital role,” Ashish said.

(With inputs from IANS)