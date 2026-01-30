John Abraham Faces Trolling For Condescending Health Talk After 'Sickly' Images Go Viral, Netizens Say 'Isse Accha Kaju Katli Kha Leta'

John Abraham is one of the fitness icons in Bollywood who has always inspired the youth to stay fit. Be it him flaunting his six-pack abs in movies or his frequent talk around living a healthy lifestyle, the Force star never ceases to set fitness goals. However, his recent pictures, in which he appears clean shaven, have gone viral and also invited heavy scrutiny around how he is ageing.

John, 53, revealed a leaner frame and salt-and-pepper hairdo in his latest pictures. Trolls said he appeared "sickly" and "unfit". Some mentioned that he hasn't aged gracefully and it's reflecting in his appearance.

Many have speculated that John Abraham's new look is for his upcoming movie on top cop Rakesh Maria | Image: X

The fitness community on social media, which has often praised John for his no-nonsense attitude on gymming and diet, were taken aback after coming across the actor's latest photos. Many said that Bollywood celebs "peddle lies" and their health and fitness advice should be taken with "a pinch of salt". Many even referred to an old video of the actor in which he mentioned how despite kaju katli being his favourite sweet dish, he hasn't eaten it in over two decades for the sake of fitness.

Trolls said if cutting off sweet and sugar from one's diet altogether made one look like they have “saggy skin” like John, referring to his current pictures, then these health fads are better avoided. Many shared memes mentioning how John is a "senior citizen" and even looks like one. Other said that actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora and Hrithik Roshan appear much younger than him despite being older.

"John Abraham's clean-shaven face makes him look like a 40 yr old AI startup CEO from Bangalore (sic)," wrote a netizen. Another commented, "What happened to John Abraham? Is he preparing for any role or is it drugs or is it oziva shots? Or anything else (sic)?"