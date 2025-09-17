Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Likely To Open Lower Than Jolly LLB 2, Less Than 50,000 Tickets Sold In Pre-Sales

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is set to release on September 19. The limited advance booking for the courtroom drama splashed with rib-tickling humour opened on September 14 and with two days to go for its release, the pre-sales are not painting a good picture for the opening day. If the movie crawls in advances, then it will completely rely on word of mouth and spot bookings for a good opening day and 1st weekend biz.

Less than 50,000 tickets sold for Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 has sold 48,368 so far. It will witness a massive release on 5255 screens in India, however, the pre-sales should have picked up pace by now. The collection so far ₹1.28 crore. This is less than Akshay's Kesari 2, which minted ₹1.84 crore in pre-sales and collected ₹7.75 crore on day 1. If the advance booking doesn't climb for Jolly LLB 3 in the remaining two days, then it will have a difficult to open with double digit figures.

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi | Image: X