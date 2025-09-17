Updated 17 September 2025 at 21:16 IST
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Likely To Open Lower Than Jolly LLB 2, Less Than 50,000 Tickets Sold In Pre-Sales
With the first two installments working well at the box office, the expectations from Jolly LLB 3 is sky high. However, the advance booking for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer is still slow ahead of its September 19 release.
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is set to release on September 19. The limited advance booking for the courtroom drama splashed with rib-tickling humour opened on September 14 and with two days to go for its release, the pre-sales are not painting a good picture for the opening day. If the movie crawls in advances, then it will completely rely on word of mouth and spot bookings for a good opening day and 1st weekend biz.
Less than 50,000 tickets sold for Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 has sold 48,368 so far. It will witness a massive release on 5255 screens in India, however, the pre-sales should have picked up pace by now. The collection so far ₹1.28 crore. This is less than Akshay's Kesari 2, which minted ₹1.84 crore in pre-sales and collected ₹7.75 crore on day 1. If the advance booking doesn't climb for Jolly LLB 3 in the remaining two days, then it will have a difficult to open with double digit figures.
The first Jolly LLB movie released in 2013 and opened to ₹3.05 crore. The first installment featuring Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla was a hit and collected ₹46 crore worldwide on a reported budget of ₹12 crore. In 2017, Jolly LLB 2 collected ₹13.20 crore on day 1. The sequel saw Akshay Kumar taking on the role of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. He was paired with Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. The sequel was made on a reported budget of ₹30 crore and collected ₹197 crore worldwide. Can Jolly LLB 3 re-create the box office magic of the first two movies?
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 21:00 IST