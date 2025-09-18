Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer To Become Franchise's Biggest Opener

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: 'Jollys' Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have come together in the threequel of the much-loved courtroom drama franchise Jolly LLB. Written and directed by series creator Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is all set to release on September 19. The buzz for the movie is good and the trailer has been well received. However, the advance bookings have been on the slow side. Now, the movie will rely on positive word of mouth and spot bookings for a good opening day biz.

What is the advance booking report of Jolly LLB 3?

Jolly LLB 3 has got a wide release and will be screened in over 3500 screens, with around 10,000 shows in India. The advance bookings picked up well on the day before release and the movie sold nearly 1 lakh tickets by 8 pm on Thursday (September 18). The collections so far have been ₹2.62 crore. The advance booking collection has been has been less than Sky Force (₹3.82 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹8.02 crore), but more than Kesari: Chapter 2 (₹1.84 crore).

Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor | Image: Instagram

How much can Jolly LLB 3 collect on day 1?

Going by the pre-sales, Jolly LLB 3 is very likely to hit double digits on its opening day in India. However, where it eventually lands will depend on how the movie is received by the audiences. According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to open better than Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par, which minted ₹10.70 crore nett on its opening day with ₹3.31 crore gross in advance sales. The first Jolly LLB movie released in 2013 and opened to ₹3.05 crore. It collected ₹46 crore worldwide on a reported budget of ₹12 crore. In 2017, Jolly LLB 2 collected ₹13.20 crore on day 1 and ₹197 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar as Jolly and Arshad Warsi as Jolly | Image: X