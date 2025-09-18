Updated 18 September 2025 at 20:25 IST
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch Most Profitable Movie Of 2025
Mahavatar Narsimha is the highest-grossing animated movie in India. It is also the most profitable movie of the year and a part of the The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe based on the various avatars of Lord Vishnu.
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: The animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to stream on OTT. Made on a modest budget of ₹15-20 crore, the movie collected nearly ₹300 crore gross in India over its nearly two-month long successful theatrical run. Worldwide, the Ashwin Kumar directorial has minted over ₹325 crore and is the third highest grossing Hindi movie of the year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara.
When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT?
Mahavatar Narsimha will premiere on Netflix on September 19. The animated movie is expected to stream from 12.30 pm on the platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was released in theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D formats. The movie is based on Hindu mythology and depicts the most fierce avatar of Lord Vishnu - half lion, half man. It is a perfect pick for a family watch with kids.
In the movie, Hiranyakashyap, a demon, challenges Lord Vishnu and proclaims himself to be a god after getting 'vardaan' from Lord Brahma. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Lord Vishnu. Prahlad is terrorised by Hiranyakashyap, who also attempts to kill him, till Lord Vishnu appears as Narsimha to defeat him.
Know about the The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment of the seven-part animated film franchise Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The universe will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.
The upcoming installments include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035) and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).
