Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch Most Profitable Movie Of 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: The animated blockbuster, Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to stream on OTT. Made on a modest budget of ₹15-20 crore, the movie collected nearly ₹300 crore gross in India over its nearly two-month long successful theatrical run. Worldwide, the Ashwin Kumar directorial has minted over ₹325 crore and is the third highest grossing Hindi movie of the year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara.

Also read: Kangana Says Her Restaurant Business Has Been Battered Due To Floods

When and where to watch Mahavatar Narsimha on OTT?

Mahavatar Narsimha will premiere on Netflix on September 19. The animated movie is expected to stream from 12.30 pm on the platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was released in theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D formats. The movie is based on Hindu mythology and depicts the most fierce avatar of Lord Vishnu - half lion, half man. It is a perfect pick for a family watch with kids.

Ashwin Kumar has directed Mahavatar Narsimha | Image: X

In the movie, Hiranyakashyap, a demon, challenges Lord Vishnu and proclaims himself to be a god after getting 'vardaan' from Lord Brahma. However, his son Prahlad remains devoted to Lord Vishnu. Prahlad is terrorised by Hiranyakashyap, who also attempts to kill him, till Lord Vishnu appears as Narsimha to defeat him.

Know about the The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment of the seven-part animated film franchise Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The universe will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.