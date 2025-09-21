Updated 21 September 2025 at 17:28 IST
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Tremendous Growth On Sunday, Locks ₹50 Crore+ On 1st Weekend
Jolly LLB 3 has beaten the first weekend biz of all Akshay Kumar movies released this year, except Housefull 5.
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi star in the third installment of the hit courtroom drama franchise. Jolly LLB 3 started out slow at the box office on Friday (September 19), but has managed to see tremendous growth over Saturday and Sunday. ₹50 crore+ 1st weekend biz is certain for this movie, also making it the highest-grossing title in the series in the first three days of its theatrical run.
Jolly LLB 3 witnesses further growth on day 3
Due to the positive word of mouth and good reviews, Jolly LLB 3 has seen overwhelming spot bookings over the first weekend. The movie was very slow in the advance booking, collecting around ₹3.2 crore in pre-sales. This number had pinned the movie's hopes on good reviews to boost biz and that is what has happened.
Jolly LLB 3 minted ₹12.5 crore on day 1. It then witnessed around 60% growth on Saturday, taking its collections to ₹20 crore on day 2. Day 3 is set to be bigger than day 2. Jolly LLB 3 has collected ₹11 crore by 5 pm on Sunday. By this time, on Friday and Saturday, it had collected ₹4-5 crore and ₹8-8.5 crore respectively. Jolly LLB 3 will collect more than ₹20 crore on Sunday and can also touch ₹25 crore mark. The first weekend biz will be highest in the franchise so far. Jolly LLB 2 had collected ₹50.46 crore. The threequel will easily surpass these figures by the end of the day, further setting a good tone for the first week.
Jolly LLB 3 emerges on top in three way clash
Jolly LLB 3 released alongside Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi and Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi. Both movies have collectively added less than ₹2 crore to the box office in the opening weekend.
21 September 2025