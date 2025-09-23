Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Sees Boost In Biz Due To Discounted Tuesday Pricing

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: The threequel to the hit courtroom drama franchise stars 'Jollys' Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The movie did very good business on the opening weekend and collected nearly ₹54 crore. However, the biz has slowed down in the weekday and that is worrying for a film that has got good reviews and is being praised for its clean comedy.

How much has Jolly LLB 3 collected in India?

The Monday biz of the movie dropped by around 70% to ₹5.5 crore. On Tuesday, the collections were ₹6.5 crore. While the number is a little highest than the previous day, it is due to the discounted ticket prices that are applicable every week on Tuesdays. The total biz of the movie at the domestic box office is ₹65.50 crore after 5 days of its release.

Jolly LLB 3 released on September 19 | Image: X

Jolly LLB 3 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Jolly LLB (2013). Jolly LLB 2 (2017) is the highest-grossing movie in the franchise so far with ₹197 crore worldwide biz.

What is the story of Jolly LLB 3?

The third film in the popular franchise pits two Jollys against each other in a courtroom battle, both trying to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules and debating over who is the "real Jolly" in the legal world. This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay's Jolly finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a still from Jolly LLB 3 | Image: YouTube screengrab