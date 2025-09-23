One Battle After Another Early Reviews: 'Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn Starrer Is A Hot Contender For Oscars'

One Battle After Another Early Reviews: Paul Thomas Anderson directs a star-studded cast in his upcoming movie One Battle After Another. The political thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall in the leading roles and will release in India on September 26. It has generated immense excitement among fans and film enthusiasts would not want to miss out on what many are calling "one of the best movies of 2025".

What are netizens saying about One Battle After Another?

The logline of the movie reads, "When their evil nemesis resurfaces after 16 years, a band of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own." It explores themes of racism, xenophobia and vigilantism in modern day America, but has implications on the current world political scenario. Many are calling it "raw and real" and some have dubbed it a "hot contender for Oscars". Other praise Paul Thomas Anderson's vision and direction and his ability to craft a compelling narrative without its leads overpowering the narrative.

One Battle After Another is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson | Image: X

One review of the movie read, "Completely fucking mad. The real deal. A wonderful father/daughter espionage thriller, kind of THE generation-defining blockbuster." Another said, "Sean Penn is wickedly evil, and there aren't many DiCaprio performances I would choose over this one. Seriously though, Sean Penn is unbelievable. I'm still on edge an hour after watching. Inject it! The best of the year! Cloud nine."