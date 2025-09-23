OG Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Storms Past ₹50 Crore Mark Worldwide As Film Faces Last Minute Delays

OG Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to feature in the gangster drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. With just one day to go for its release, the makers are still to dispatch the final cut prints to cinema chains abroad. This has impacted its premiere day sales and advance booking over the first weekend. Nevertheless, the movie has gone past the ₹50 crore worldwide in advance bookings and is expected to be Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener overseas and in India.

Also read: Unni Assures Naysayers About A Malayali Playing PM Modi In Maa Vande

OG brings a storm to cinema halls

According to Andhra Box Office, global advance booking for OG have crossed ₹56 crore, with one day still to go for the movie's grand release on September 25. In India, from 4,296 shows that are open for bookings, OG has minted ₹29.93 crore and the numbers are expected to go further up as more screens open up for pre-sales.

Pawan Kalyan's OG will release on September 25 | Image: X

The hype for OG has been further boosted by Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist role and the gangster setting of the OG world. According to trade buzz, They Call Him OG is heading towards a ₹100 crore+ biz worldwide on the opening day, a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian films. If early trends continue, the film could be among the biggest openers ever. That it will be the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan is certain by pre-sales figures.

OG facing release issues in overseas markets