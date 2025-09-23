Updated 23 September 2025 at 23:22 IST
OG Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Storms Past ₹50 Crore Mark Worldwide As Film Faces Last Minute Delays
With just one day to go for OG to release, the makers are still to dispatch the final cut prints to cinema chains abroad. This has impacted its premiere day sales and advance booking over the first weekend.
OG Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to feature in the gangster drama They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. With just one day to go for its release, the makers are still to dispatch the final cut prints to cinema chains abroad. This has impacted its premiere day sales and advance booking over the first weekend. Nevertheless, the movie has gone past the ₹50 crore worldwide in advance bookings and is expected to be Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener overseas and in India.
OG brings a storm to cinema halls
According to Andhra Box Office, global advance booking for OG have crossed ₹56 crore, with one day still to go for the movie's grand release on September 25. In India, from 4,296 shows that are open for bookings, OG has minted ₹29.93 crore and the numbers are expected to go further up as more screens open up for pre-sales.
The hype for OG has been further boosted by Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist role and the gangster setting of the OG world. According to trade buzz, They Call Him OG is heading towards a ₹100 crore+ biz worldwide on the opening day, a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian films. If early trends continue, the film could be among the biggest openers ever. That it will be the biggest opener for Pawan Kalyan is certain by pre-sales figures.
OG facing release issues in overseas markets
Reportedly, concerns have been raised over the timely delivery of OG final prints to cinemas across multiple territories. Reports indicate that digital prints are yet to be fully dispatched in some overseas markets. This has raised fear of premiere cancellations or delayed screenings.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 23:08 IST