Jolly LLB 3 Early Reviews: Is Jolly Vs Jolly Courtroom Clash Entertaining? Verdict On Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Is Out

Jolly LLB 3 Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar aka Jolly and Arshad Warsi aka Jolly have joined forces for the third installment of Jolly LLB franchise, set to release on September 19. The two feisty lawyers will go face-to-face against in the courtroom, setting up a laughter-filled journey. Jolly LLB 3 is written and directed by franchise creator Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas and Gajraj Rao. The early reviews of the movie have started to flood social media, a day before its release.

Does Jolly LLB 3 live up to the hype?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called "Jolly vs Jolly clash thoroughly entertaining", while adding, "The screenplay is tight – no dull moments, no unnecessary diversions... Special mention to the dialogues – sharp, witty, and impactful… You laugh, you cheer, and you also think (sic)." Another review noted that farmers' issues form the crux of the story and lauded the effort and sincerity of the director in making light of the real problems they face.

"Watched #JollyLLB3 What an intense courtroom scene. This movie is dedicated to farmers. It’s about their fight for justice. Masterpiece #AkshayKumar totally outstanding," read a X review of Jolly LLB 3. Another watcher praised the storyline and the actors' performances, writing, "Very good, very impressive, top notch performances, top notch story telling @akshaykumar in full form @ArshadWarsi is too good (sic)."

Another viewer gave the movie good rating, while commenting, "A gripping courtroom drama with sharp dialogues and stellar performances, Jolly LLB 3 balances humor, emotion, and social commentary brilliantly (sic)."

What is the story of Jolly LLB 3?

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Jolly LLB 3 will release on September 19 | Image: X