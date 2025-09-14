Updated 14 September 2025 at 18:07 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Says Uncle Anu Malik Sought His, Brother Armaan's 'Support' During MeToo Wave, Reveals Why He Didn't Speak Up For Him
Anu Malik has been accused of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour by multiple women. Amaal Mallik shared that Anu sought his and his brother Armaan's help as allegations gripped him during India's #MeToo movement.
Bigg Boss 19: During the captaincy task, Amaal Mallik was up against Nehal Chudasama. As things got heated up, the task got a bit physical. On the other side, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj also fought, abused each other and broke the properties. Amaal played the game fairly, but during certain moments, it appeared that he was trying to push around Nehal and pounced on her. Nehal started crying after the task ended and later alleged that she was "physically assaulted" by Amaal during the task.
In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Farah Khan discussed whatever happened between Amaal and Nehal during the task and afterwards. Farah said that the task was a physical one and Amaal did a good job playing against Nehal. Farah also said that Amaal should not have repeatedly apologised to Nehal when it was clearly not his fault.
Afterwards, Nehal and Amaal had a discussion about their difference of opinion on whether the captaincy task got out of hand and they hurt each other. Amaal brought up how his uncle, music composer and singer Anu Malik has been accused of sexual assault and he would not like to see something similar happen to him on national TV.
He also revealed that Anu sought his and his brother Armaan's help during the time but he turned him away. "Anu Malik has been blamed for all this kind of non-sense. I'm not that person. I don't want this for me. When he called my father and said I want the support of the kids because of the #MeToo allegations, I said in an interview that my only family is my brother Armaan, his wife, my parents and our dog. I don't support anyone on this. There is no smoke without fire." Singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and two more women have accused music composer Anu Malik of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour.
