Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Says Uncle Anu Malik Sought His, Brother Armaan's 'Support' During MeToo Wave, Reveals Why He Didn't Speak Up For Him

Bigg Boss 19: During the captaincy task, Amaal Mallik was up against Nehal Chudasama. As things got heated up, the task got a bit physical. On the other side, Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj also fought, abused each other and broke the properties. Amaal played the game fairly, but during certain moments, it appeared that he was trying to push around Nehal and pounced on her. Nehal started crying after the task ended and later alleged that she was "physically assaulted" by Amaal during the task.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Farah Khan discussed whatever happened between Amaal and Nehal during the task and afterwards. Farah said that the task was a physical one and Amaal did a good job playing against Nehal. Farah also said that Amaal should not have repeatedly apologised to Nehal when it was clearly not his fault.

Anu Malik has been accused of sexual harassment and predatory behaviour by multiple women | Image: IMDb

Afterwards, Nehal and Amaal had a discussion about their difference of opinion on whether the captaincy task got out of hand and they hurt each other. Amaal brought up how his uncle, music composer and singer Anu Malik has been accused of sexual assault and he would not like to see something similar happen to him on national TV.