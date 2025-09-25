Jolly LLB 3 Week 1 Collection Ends Up Below Jolly LLB 2, Sitaare Zameen Par And Raid 2

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: In its first week, Jolly LLB 3 has done good business but now quite what the team would have expected given the reviews and the world of mouth has been good for this courtroom drama fronted by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Jolly LLB 3 became the biggest first weekend grosser in the franchise, beating Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 (2017). But when it comes to the first week biz, the sequel stands ahead of the third part.

Jolly LLB 2 vs Jolly LLB 3 first week collection

Jolly LLB 2 collected ₹77.71 crore in its first week. It went onto become a hit with worldwide gross of ₹197.33 crore. In comparison, Jolly LBB 3 will end up its first week run in cinema halls under the ₹75 crore mark. The numbers hit ₹53 crore in the opening weekend but declined thereafter. It is expected that the numbers can rise in the second weekend, helping the movie cross the ₹100 crore threshold before Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 hit the big screens on Gandhi Jayanti next week.

Jolly LLB franchise is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor | Image: X

In comparison to this year's releases, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 collected ₹95.75 crore in its extended first week (8 days) while Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par made ₹88.9 crore.

How Jolly LLB 3 has fared in comparison to Akshay's 2025 releases

In terms of first week collections, Jolly LLB 3 features on third spot when compared to Akshay's releases this year.