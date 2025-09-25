OG Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Pawan Kalyan Starrer Goes On Rampage Mode, Outperforms Hari Hara Veera Mallu To Become Actor's Biggest Opener

OG Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi feature in the 90s set gangster drama They Call Him OG. The movie faced some release hurdles, with prints not reaching overseas distributors on time, leading to cancellation of premiere shows in several regions. However, in India, OG is off to a flying start and has become Pawan Kalyan's biggest domestic grosser even before evening shows began.

OG gets a dream start at box office

According to Andhra Box Office, OG has collected ₹30.90 crore (excluding previews) from its Telugu version alone. The movie is playing in 4,803 shows in the language. The showcase of OG has been increased due to the makers of Teja Sajja starrer Mirai pulling out the superhero movie from cinema halls "out of respect for Pawan Kalyan". Mirai was pulled from theatres from Wednesday evening, allowing for special premieres of OG to begin, and then and throughout Thursday. The film will return to screens on September 26. OG's Telugu occupancy was 63.33% by 4 pm, with footfalls expected to increase during the evening and night shows on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan shoots for OG in a BTS still as he is seen with director Sujeeth | Image: X

Meanwhile, the dubbed version of OG is playing in around 774 shows and the collection so far have been less than ₹30 lakh. All India, OG has collected ₹53.79 crore, including September 24 premieres. It has become the biggest day 1 grosser for Pawan Kalyan, beating Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released on July 24 this year.

Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster in They Call Him OG | Image: X