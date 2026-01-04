JP Dutta's Daughter Responds To Comparisons Between Border 2 And Border: My Father Created A Masterpiece...

Border 2 is all set to hit the big screens on January 27. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer is a sequel to the 1997 movie directed by JP Dutta. In Border 2, Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, serves as a story writer and producer. Ahead of the movie release, she took to her Instagram stories to shut down comparisons between the original movie and the sequel.

Nobody can break the record of Border: JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, on the film's comparison with the sequel

On January 4, Nidhi Dutta took to her Instagram stories to share reels and posts about Border 2. In one such post, the video was talking about Border 2 being able to break the record of Border. Shutting down the comparisons between the two films, Nidhi Dutta shared, “The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a Masterpiece! BUT HE MADE THAT FILM TO TELL STORIES OF OUR SOLDIERS AND BORDER 2 DOES THE SAME! THATS what’s important! Telling our soldier’s stories!"



Nidhi Dutta dedicates Ghar Kab Aoge 2.0 to her father and the armed forces