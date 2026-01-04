Updated 4 January 2026 at 16:46 IST
JP Dutta's Daughter Responds To Comparisons Between Border 2 And Border: My Father Created A Masterpiece...
JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, took to her Instagram account to respond to comparisons between her father's 1997 film and the upcoming Border 2, in which she is the producer.
Border 2 is all set to hit the big screens on January 27. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer is a sequel to the 1997 movie directed by JP Dutta. In Border 2, Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, serves as a story writer and producer. Ahead of the movie release, she took to her Instagram stories to shut down comparisons between the original movie and the sequel.
Nobody can break the record of Border: JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta, on the film's comparison with the sequel
On January 4, Nidhi Dutta took to her Instagram stories to share reels and posts about Border 2. In one such post, the video was talking about Border 2 being able to break the record of Border. Shutting down the comparisons between the two films, Nidhi Dutta shared, “The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a Masterpiece! BUT HE MADE THAT FILM TO TELL STORIES OF OUR SOLDIERS AND BORDER 2 DOES THE SAME! THATS what’s important! Telling our soldier’s stories!"
Nidhi Dutta dedicates Ghar Kab Aoge 2.0 to her father and the armed forces
A new and reworked version of the iconic song Ghar Kab Aaoge features in the movie Border 2. Reacting to the same, producer Nidhi Dutta said, "Ghar kab aaoge/ Sandese Aate Hain releases today. A song that was created 29 years ago by the Genius of my father, JP Dutta, Javed Saab, Anu Mallik, Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod. Today we have re-envisioned it... not to change something that's beyond perfect but to simply add more Stories of Our Soldiers & Their Families longing for them back home." Highlighting the emotional continuity of the song, Dutta said, "Same Emotions, Lyrics that Echo The Heartache of New Characters but the Same Immortal Melody."Expressing hope that audiences would connect with the new version just as deeply, she said, "I hope the Audiences feel the same about this one as they have the first version for all these years." Calling the project deeply personal, she added, "A Power Packed Team backing this one... But also just a Daughter trying to take her father's legacy and make him proud. Give this song all the love. This one's for you Papa & for Our Armed Forces."
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 16:46 IST