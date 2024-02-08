Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 50th birthday on January 10 this year. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Fighter which will be releasing in theatres on January 25. Also in Hrithik's kitty, is Ayan Mukerji directorial War 2 which will feature Jr NTR share screen space with the former. On the occasion of Hrithik's birthday, Jr NTR extended a hearty wish to him.

Jr NTR gives a shoutout to Fighter in his birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan



On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's 50th birthday, Jr NTR took to his official X handle to extend a birthday wish to the actor. Wishing "good vibes" upon the actor, Jr NTR also gave a shoutout to Siddharth Anand's aerial action extravaganza, Fighter. The post read, "Happy Birthday @iHrithik sir… Wishing you an amazing one and a year full of good vibes. Big cheers to Fighter!"

Happy Birthday @iHrithik sir… Wishing you an amazing one and a year full of good vibes. Big cheers to Fighter! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 10, 2024



Fighter, featuring, Hrithik Roshan in the role of Shamsher Pathania - also called Patty. Hrithik will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in the role of Minal Rathore, or, Minni, as well as Anil Kapoor, who will be essaying Rakesh Jai Singh, or, Rocky. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been mounted as an ambitious project showcasing the professional and personal complexities that arise in the life of Indian Air Force officers, through the lens of the three aforementioned characters. Fighter will release in theatres on January 25.

Fighter director Siddharth Anand pens a thank you note for Hrithik Roshan



Hrithik Roshan's birthday saw celebrities from across the industry shower the actor with warm wishes. Among them, was Fighter director Siddharth Anand who penned a 'thank you note' for the actor to commemorate the day, particularly appreciating their 10-year long camaraderie which saw the actor show faith in the director at a time when very few people did, in Anand's own words.

Excerpts from the note read, "Apart from wishing you, a little thank you note on your big day. 10 years ago we began our journey together. You believed in me at a point when very few people did. Life has never been the same for me. I don’t think I ever thanked you. For the small. And big things. You have a heart like no other..."