Published 23:22 IST, August 29th 2024

Juhi Chawla Features On 2024 Hurun India Rich List Of Self-Made Women With Net Worth Of ₹4,600 Crore

Hurun India has published it's 2024 billionaire's list. Juhi Chawal, who has amassed ₹4,600 crore in wealth, ranked 6th in self-made woman list.